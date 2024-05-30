Joker 2's Lady Gaga Confirmed That Harley Quinn Rumor You Heard Is True

2019's chaotic drama "Joker" turned out to be a monumental success, securing awards left and right and cracking $1 billion at the global box office. To keep the momentum going, "Joker: Folie à Deux" — a film already surrounded by big fan theories — is on the way, with Arthur "Joker" Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix, who prepared for the role in some strange ways) once again in the spotlight. This time around, however, he won't wreak havoc alone. By his side is Harleen Quinzel (Lady Gaga), who he meets during his tenure at Arkham State Hospital. Just as "Joker" altered the infamous DC Comics villain, it has been confirmed that "Folie à Deux" will do the same for Harley Quinn.

Speaking with E! News, Gaga shared that her version of Harley will be referred to as Lee throughout the "Joker" sequel. "My version of Harley Quinn is Lee, and in many ways I think this will be a very different Lee for people and I'm excited for people to see the story we want to tell," she said. This confirms a rumor that dates back to July 2023, when cinematographer Lawrence Sher mentioned that Gaga only wanted to be referred to as Lee on set. He recalled on "The Trenches Talk" podcast that, as a result, he felt like he hardly got to meet her during filming.

Between "Folie à Deux" and another upcoming DC project, fans are in store for some fascinating Harley Quinn reimaginings in the second half of 2024.