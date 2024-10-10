The 14 Worst Superheroes Ever, Ranked

You can sometimes infer from a character's chosen team whether or not they're a heavy-hitter, and the case is pretty clear for Khfeurb Chee Bez, otherwise known as Antennae Lad. That's because he's a member of the Legion of Substitute Heroes, a team that came into being when Antennae Lad and others were rejected from the far more reputable Legion of Super-Heroes.

Antennae Lad's superpower is tied to his ears, as he has the ability to hear sound waves from anywhere on whichever planet he's currently on. In addition to being able to hear sound waves where he's at, Antennae Lad can also hear sounds from other times. That's a pretty unique and impressive ability. Unfortunately, Antennae Lad has never been able to fully control his power.

This lack of control results in confusion and an inability to focus on something he might try to listen to. As such, Antennae Lad's superpower is little more than an oddity, better suited for a magician than a superhero. While he's not limited to a specific type of broadcast or frequency, which is a small bonus, his lack of mastery over his rarely useful power makes him a weak superhero.