Peacemaker Is Teaming Up With A Surprise Golden Age Hero

Interestingly, Red Bee has been on a (sort of) mini-comeback in the pages of DC Comics. In "Flashpoint Beyond," Red Bee's name resurfaced, as Ladybug emerged as one of the long-lost sidekicks erased from history due to Flashpoint. Ladybug, technically a new character despite being pulled from time and existing in the Golden Age, was said to be Red Bee's sidekick. She could shrink in size and worked alongside Red Bee. Ladybug recently appeared in "Star Girl: The Lost Children," ending up being stuck in the present, becoming a member of the new Young Justice Society alongside Stargirl and several other lost sidekicks.

DC Comics

Considering "Peacemaker Tries Hard" doesn't appear to be canon in the main DC Universe, it's unlikely Ladybug will show up alongside Red Bee. Still, it's interesting that after decades in between the character's appearances, his name is suddenly on the rise within the pages of DC Comics. The Golden Age hero is one of the last heroes expected to have a role in stories in 2023. Seeing him as an older man in his silly costume helping Peacemaker is a fitting modern take. Despite his unusual look and powers, he's the best ally Peacemaker has in getting his dog back.

Peacemaker and Red Bee's official team-up begins in "Peacemaker Tries Hard" #3 from DC Comics, which is in comic book stores and available at online retailers now.