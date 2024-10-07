The Saddest Marvel Movie & TV Show Deaths Ranked

It has often been said that nobody in Marvel Comics lore stays dead except for Uncle Ben. The various movie adaptations of those Marvel characters have certainly kept the tradition of death being highly fluid alive and well. Countless beloved characters, like Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, have found ways to come back from seemingly permanent deaths.

Thanks to factors like the multiverse, everyone dead in the MCU so far can possibly return one day. However, despite this inescapable reality, the deluge of film adaptations of Marvel characters over the last few decades has produced some truly meaningful death scenes. Whether or not they got reversed later on is immaterial. In the moment, these sequences got audiences to sob over the most unlikeliest of characters.

Why did these Marvel movie death scenes work as well as they did? The reasons are endless, but include especially inspired casting, the larger narrative role these deaths served, specific pieces of dialogue in these death sequences, and so much more. There's no getting around that Marvel characters tend to cheat death as easily as most of us mere mortals breathe. However, that fact escapes one's brain while ranking the saddest Marvel movie death scenes, as we instead remember the unforgettable emotional experiences these sequences produced.