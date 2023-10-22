Yondu's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. Death Was More Important Than You Think

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is perhaps the most divisive film of the trilogy, but however fans feel about it, there is no arguing that Yondu's (Michael Rooker) death was a shocking emotional turn. Throughout the film, Quill (Chris Pratt) finally gets what he never thought he would — a father. He discovers that he is the son of a celestial living planet, Ego (Kurt Russell), and yearns to cultivate a relationship with him. Of course, nothing is ever as it seems, and Ego is the personification of evil. Only through this experience does Quill come to understand he had a father all along.

Yondu is complex and hardened, but despite all his faults, he truly loves Quill. In his final moments, he sacrifices himself to save his adopted son and protects him throughout his life by refusing to deliver him to Ego. Yondu keeping Quill from Ego was a character-defining moment. After this event, he endures being ostracized by the Ravager community, who turn away from him because he accepted a contract to traffic a child. Ultimately, Yondu's death cements his surrogate fatherhood for Quill, but it also means a lot to the Ravagers. After years of looking down on him, the Ravagers come together for his funeral. And this is not just a one-time event. One producer explains in a recent featurette that all of the Ravagers unified in honor of Yondu's tragic sacrifice.