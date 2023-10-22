Yondu's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. Death Was More Important Than You Think
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is perhaps the most divisive film of the trilogy, but however fans feel about it, there is no arguing that Yondu's (Michael Rooker) death was a shocking emotional turn. Throughout the film, Quill (Chris Pratt) finally gets what he never thought he would — a father. He discovers that he is the son of a celestial living planet, Ego (Kurt Russell), and yearns to cultivate a relationship with him. Of course, nothing is ever as it seems, and Ego is the personification of evil. Only through this experience does Quill come to understand he had a father all along.
Yondu is complex and hardened, but despite all his faults, he truly loves Quill. In his final moments, he sacrifices himself to save his adopted son and protects him throughout his life by refusing to deliver him to Ego. Yondu keeping Quill from Ego was a character-defining moment. After this event, he endures being ostracized by the Ravager community, who turn away from him because he accepted a contract to traffic a child. Ultimately, Yondu's death cements his surrogate fatherhood for Quill, but it also means a lot to the Ravagers. After years of looking down on him, the Ravagers come together for his funeral. And this is not just a one-time event. One producer explains in a recent featurette that all of the Ravagers unified in honor of Yondu's tragic sacrifice.
The Ravagers are finally united
In the post-credits scene of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," lead Ravager Stakar (Sylvester Stallone) indicates that he will be reuniting his own team after Yondu's death. This was the team that Yondu was once a part of, which became dissolved through years of turmoil. However, they are not the only ones. In the Disney+ feature for the historically complicated "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Marvel Studios Assembled, producer Simon Hatt stated that this symbolic move far extended beyond Stakar's specific team. After Yondu redeems himself in the eyes of the Ravagers, they all attend his funeral and decide to come together.
"In Yondu's death, the Ravagers have become united," Hatt explained, per The Direct. "So when you see them this time around. There's yellow [crews], there's blue, there's red, there's green. Everyone's there, and they're one Ravager tribe right now." Stakar and the other Ravagers return in "Vol. 3" when Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) life is on the line. They assist in Quill and company's bid to save him, showing that they have all become one singular operation. Not only have they all united in solidarity, but "Vol. 3" makes it clear that this collection of people is like a family. While Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) is not a part of Quill's found family, she has found acceptance somewhere else. Without Yondu's noble sacrifice, this would not have been possible.