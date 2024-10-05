Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Uncle Buck?

The role of Russell family's sole son, Miles, is played by Macaulay Culkin, whose fame came to rival and perhaps even surpass John Candy's. At the time he made "Uncle Buck," Culkin was just two years away from becoming a major international celebrity thanks to his role as Kevin McCallister on "Home Alone" — a John Hughes-penned movie that Candy incidentally also appears in.

The actor's laundry list of 1990s roles brought him millions but also cost him dearly. Culkin's true life story is tragic, and features clashes with his parents — his father in particular. After a few years in the child actor business, Culkin largely retired from the movie game after 1994's "Richie Rich." He resumed sporadic acting in the 2000s, but has largely shunned the limelight, preferring instead to dabble with things like touring with a pizza-themed Velvet Underground cover band and running a comedy website.

Culkin appreciates the comfortable life his early work brought him, despite his youth being far from ideal. "It coulda been worse, you know?" he told Esquire in 2020. "I wasn't working in a coal mine. I wasn't a child soldier. My father was not sexually abusing me. Certain f*****-up things happened, but f*****-up things happen to kids all the time and they don't come out the other end. I've got something to show for it, man." Culkin also noted that he remains interested in acting, even though he doesn't particularly enjoy the trappings of fame the profession brings. "I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set," he said. "I don't enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it." Perhaps because of this lingering passion, he can still very much deliver when he does venture in front of the camera. For a Macaulay Culkin experience that's thoroughly unlike his famous early roles, check out his work on 2021's "American Horror Story: Double Feature."