It's What's Inside Review: High On Style, Low On Substance

On the other hand, the story is in desperate need of more depth. While the body swap conceit is a great hook to hang a movie on, perhaps Greg Jardin needed someone else to help him write "It's What's Inside" so there's more to the characters and situations than the movie appears to be interested in.

The story is pretty much relegated to a single location, and though that location is weird and different, there isn't much to reveal there. So that leaves it up to the characters to be interesting, and unfortunately, they're not. Though the cast is solid enough at embodying their own characters and those of others, unfortunately, there's not much to them. The most interesting thing about the group is that Reuben is secretly in love with Maya (Nina Bloomgarden) and Shelby and Cyrus need to figure out their tortured relationship or break up. Other than that, we know pretty much nothing about them, except the basics: Dennis (Gavin Leatherwood) is a trust fund baby, Nikki (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is a social media influencer, Brooke (Reina Hardesty) draws pictures, and Maya is into Buddhism. If anything we know slightly more about Forbes because we actually see what he's been working on, but that doesn't amount to much.

As a result, when they start swapping bodies there isn't all that much to reveal. Shelby and Cyrus' relationship is perhaps the most interesting but only because Jardin puts it front and center. The pair continue to bicker throughout the whole party, but after a while, I was wondering why Shelby was still with him, not why Cyrus can't rise to the occasion. After all, she seems as invested in complaining about him as he does in denying her every request. But if that's the centerpiece of this movie, it's a problem. The individuals barely even register when they're in the body of someone of a different race than them, let alone anything deeper. No one even gets upset when they realize that their body has been used for sex with someone that they wouldn't have touched. That just leaves long-festering resentments and relationship issues to rise to the surface.

I can't say much more about the plot because of spoilers, but suffice it to say that there isn't much to this movie besides the thrill of the basic premise. The third act twist coupled with a very detailed coda with a newly introduced character gives "It's What's Inside" a lot of plot to work through but not much to say about the human condition. While Jardin is clearly a clever and creative visual stylist, he's a lot less creative with his story. His story ideas need to catch up with his visuals, then he might really have something.

"It's What's Inside" comes to Netflix on October 4.