Terrifier 3 Director Teases A Bedroom Kill Scene That'll Rival Allie's Brutal Death

Fans of the "Terrifier" films know that where there's Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), there's chaos. The two-film juggernaut is known for its extreme gore factor, mile-high kill count, and fearlessness in breaking many rules that even the most explicit of horror movies have never dared to touch.

Unsurprisingly, director-writer Damien Leone feels the pressure to up the ante with every new "Terrifier" release. He told Variety during a June 2023 interview that his aim is to make the third film the series' most extreme outing so far, and that has him feeling the pressure.

In particular, Leone says the gruesome scene in which Allie (Casey Hartnett) meets her bloody demise in the second film continues to be a fan-favorite, as does Dawn's (Catherine Corcoran) hacksaw death in the first film. He revealed to Variety there's one scene in the upcoming "Terrifier 3" which seeks to top these moments, on top of leaning more into the old school slasher vibes of the first film.

"There's another one I thought of about a month ago, where it clicked, and I said 'That's going to be the next bedroom kill scene' — you'll know it when you see it," Leone said. "I can't say for sure I'll ever top any of these scenes — it's always going to be subjective — but you will know it when you see it."