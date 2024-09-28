AGT Season 19 Winner Isn't Getting A $1 Million Prize & It Makes Sense Why

"America's Got Talent" has had a number of shockers go down over the years, but here's an even bigger — and incredibly tricky — little secret related to the contest that's not very well known but has been there under people's noses the whole time. It seems that winners don't actually get the million-dollar prize due to taxes and rules, and that also applies to Season 19 winner Richard Goodall.

There's a disclaimer that flashes by at the foot of every single episode of the contest that reads in part, "The prize, which totals $1,000,000, is payable in a financial annuity over forty years, or the contestant may choose to receive the present cash value of such annuity." In other words, winners have exactly two options. They can cash out their prize immediately, for the annuity value. Forbes did the math there, and the value of that $1 million is $150,000 to $200,000 after taxes and other gratuities.

That's much less than a million, to say the least, which means taking the annual stipend might be the best idea financially. That way, the winner would receive $25,000 a year over the span of 40 years, which will eventually total something less than $1 million after taxes, but it would be more than $200,000. That's still a pretty penny, even with taxes taken out. It seems that "America's Got Talent" winners, though, have managed to develop outside projects through which they can make a little extra cash.