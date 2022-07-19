The Devastating Death Of Former America's Got Talent And The Voice Contestant Nolan Neal

Per People Magazine, musician and reality show contestant Nolan Neal has died at the age of 41, as confirmed by Nashville's Medical Examiner's Office. Neal was found dead in his apartment on Monday, July 18. TMZ reports the musician was found by his roommate. Neal's cousin Dylan Seals confirmed to People that Neal "ultimately succumbed to his battle with substance abuse."

Neal had previously spoken of his battle with addiction on both "America's Got Talent" and "The Voice." He told WBIR News in 2020 that his struggle to stay sober had been an ongoing journey for him. "I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean. I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying. This is not their fault." Neal explained that he took up drinking again in an attempt at fitting in with the band's social set, but his efforts to appear in control of his addiction did not pan out. "I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it."

He also admitted that he wasn't sober during his time on "The Voice." "I kind of lost my way on The Voice and continued drinking," Neal said. "You can see it. I can see it."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).