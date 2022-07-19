The Devastating Death Of Former America's Got Talent And The Voice Contestant Nolan Neal
Per People Magazine, musician and reality show contestant Nolan Neal has died at the age of 41, as confirmed by Nashville's Medical Examiner's Office. Neal was found dead in his apartment on Monday, July 18. TMZ reports the musician was found by his roommate. Neal's cousin Dylan Seals confirmed to People that Neal "ultimately succumbed to his battle with substance abuse."
Neal had previously spoken of his battle with addiction on both "America's Got Talent" and "The Voice." He told WBIR News in 2020 that his struggle to stay sober had been an ongoing journey for him. "I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean. I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying. This is not their fault." Neal explained that he took up drinking again in an attempt at fitting in with the band's social set, but his efforts to appear in control of his addiction did not pan out. "I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it."
He also admitted that he wasn't sober during his time on "The Voice." "I kind of lost my way on The Voice and continued drinking," Neal said. "You can see it. I can see it."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Nolan Neal is remembered for his talent
Nolan Neal did well on both "America's Got Talent" and "The Voice." He made it to the quarterfinals of the latter program during Season 11 in 2016, and was picked to compete as part of singer Adam Levine's team. Neal made it to the knockout round on "The Voice" but was ultimately eliminated during the season's thirteenth episode. He fared better on "America's Got Talent," climbing to the show's quarterfinals during Season 15. During his time on the program, Neal got to sing several of his original compositions, including "Send me a Butterfly" and "Lost." He was later eliminated during the Judge's Choice section of the program.
According to Neal's Spotify profile, he released three different albums in his lifetime: "The Road to Now" in 2006, "The Wire" in 2013," and "NashviLA" in 2018. Neal's IMDb profile also indicates that his appearances on television were not relegated to the singing competition arena. In 2013, Neal appeared as himself in the documentary "Send My Mail to Nashville." Four years later, he also appeared as a judge and musician on the Cooking Channel's reality competition show "Big Bad BBQ Brawl."
Neal leaves behind two children, per People. In a statement, Neal's cousin Dylan Seals told the magazine, "He was a natural-born entertainer and it was obvious to all of us from an early age. He blew us all away with his incredibly powerful vocal delivery and songwriting."