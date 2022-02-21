The Devastating Death Of AGT's Nightbirde

Jane Marczewski (aka Nightbirde), the singer-songwriter who earned an emotional golden buzzer from Simon Cowell in Season 16 of "America's Got Talent," has died at the age of 31. According to TMZ, Marczewski died on Sunday of cancer-related complications after dealing with the disease for several years.

"We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," her family said in a statement (via Today). "Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she communicated through music and the strength she found in Jesus."

After learning of Marczewski's death, "AGT" host Terry Crews shared a post to his Instagram page mourning her loss, while "AGT" judge Howie Mandel took to Twitter to share his condolences. "[Marczewski] was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives," Mandel tweeted on Monday. "We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to have met, heard and known her."