The Last Of Us Season 2 Trailer Revealed One Of The Series' Scariest Monsters

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us Part II" video game and possible spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 2

Cordyceps zombies may infest the deadly post-apocalyptic world of "The Last of Us," but humans have always been the ultimate monsters on the series. This is doubly true for the HBO live-action series, which even introduces a major, original human antagonist in ruthless Kansas City settlement leader Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) during Season 1.

The new "The Last of Us" Season 2 teaser trailer doesn't take long to confirm that it fully intends to continue the theme of terrible people. Soon after the teaser graces the viewer with the sight of a huge army of Cordyceps zombies attacking the protagonists' settlement in Jackson, Wyoming, it shows a stern man in a military sweater, watching over a seated prisoner. Fans of the "Last of Us" show, this is Isaac Dixon — one of the scariest and most dangerous figures of the entire series. Let's find out a little bit more about him.