The Last Of Us' Grossest Creature Is HBO's Biggest Season 2 Challenge

Season 1 of "The Last of Us" had critics saying the same thing — the HBO series lives up to the quality of the best-selling video game. Expectations are high for Season 2, which should adapt "The Last of Us Part II" game. However, one aspect of that game has fans wondering how it could be adapted into the narrative arc of future "Last of Us" episodes.

Redditor u/bpierce5732 brought up how the bloater in the TV series is basically "unkillable," which presents a unique challenge for an even greater threat in the sequel game. They write, "It did get me scratching my head about whether or not the Rat King will be killable in the show. Do you even think they'll include it?" Just when you think you've seen every type of infected on "The Last of Us," along comes the Rat King — a Cronenbergian abomination that's a combination of a bloater, stalkers, and clickers. It's basically different monsters mashed together, so if a simple bloater is unkillable in the TV show, the Rat King should be even more invincible.

In the game, Abby, who will be played by Kaitlyn Dever in the HBO series, faces the Rat King. It's a terrifying battle, but one the player can eventually win. Since it's one of the most memorable aspects of the game, one would assume it'll be adapted into the show. The question becomes whether there will be a way to kill it for good or if Abby will need to get more creative.