The Last Of Us' Grossest Creature Is HBO's Biggest Season 2 Challenge
Season 1 of "The Last of Us" had critics saying the same thing — the HBO series lives up to the quality of the best-selling video game. Expectations are high for Season 2, which should adapt "The Last of Us Part II" game. However, one aspect of that game has fans wondering how it could be adapted into the narrative arc of future "Last of Us" episodes.
Redditor u/bpierce5732 brought up how the bloater in the TV series is basically "unkillable," which presents a unique challenge for an even greater threat in the sequel game. They write, "It did get me scratching my head about whether or not the Rat King will be killable in the show. Do you even think they'll include it?" Just when you think you've seen every type of infected on "The Last of Us," along comes the Rat King — a Cronenbergian abomination that's a combination of a bloater, stalkers, and clickers. It's basically different monsters mashed together, so if a simple bloater is unkillable in the TV show, the Rat King should be even more invincible.
In the game, Abby, who will be played by Kaitlyn Dever in the HBO series, faces the Rat King. It's a terrifying battle, but one the player can eventually win. Since it's one of the most memorable aspects of the game, one would assume it'll be adapted into the show. The question becomes whether there will be a way to kill it for good or if Abby will need to get more creative.
Fans debate the best way to handle the Rat King
Given how the Rat King is a pivotal boss battle in the game (as well as being utterly terrifying), the series has to adapt it in some manner. The question is whether Abby is portrayed as someone who can actually kill it. With enough firepower, she may just stand a chance. Redditor u/bpierce5732 suggested making the Rat King vulnerable in some manner: "It doesn't really look like it has the same kind of 'fungus armor' that a bloater has, so maybe it'll work different in the show."
Then again, it may be even more effective to have Abby not kill the Rat King. Instead, she just has to get away from it, as u/RepostersAnonymous posited: "I seriously doubt the rat king is something to be killed. It'll be a complete 'oh s***' moment followed by what I imagine will be a lengthy chase sequence as it tears through the hospital with Abby narrowly escaping." Others suggest the Rat King could encompass an entire episode, with Abby rushing around a hospital trying to hide from it, only "winning" when she finally gets to a place the Rat King can't follow.
In the video game, the Rat King can also split into different parts to try to kill Abby. That would make for an additional horrific wrinkle in the Rat King's TV episode. And let's face it, gamers can die in that boss fight as many times as needed. On TV, Abby's only going to have one shot to handle it.