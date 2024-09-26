The 10 Best '80s Christmas Movies, Ranked

Christmas comes but once a year, and that special time is approaching once more. But you don't have to smell gingerbread or see sparkling lights twinkling outside your front door to enjoy these 1980s-created holiday classics. Thanks to the joys of technology, you can stream them, get them on Blu-Ray, and even catch them on cable at any time of the day and any part of the year you want.

But which of these films should be on your screen when snow starts falling outside? Much more importantly — which ones should be left outside in the cold? We've ranked some of the best-known and most-beloved Christmas movies that were released in the 1980s. There's just one TV movie in here — the rest are all big-screen offerings. Ordered from the meh to the fantastic, this list should help you out. Slice up a little fruitcake, pour yourself some apple cider, and dig into what's bringing holiday cheer to our tv screens every year.