Whatever Happened To Billy From Gremlins?

Despite being the star of one of the biggest movies of the year, by the time that "Gremlins" was released in 1984, Zach Galligan was still relatively young. In fact, before landing the lead role in the film, he was completing his sophomore year at Columbia University. In an interview with The Washington Post to promote the movie, Galligan explained that he intended to finish his education at Columbia, where he was studying 20th century history. He also revealed he was avoiding acting classes, at least initially, so he could fully concentrate on his schoolwork. "I don't want to mix business with pleasure," he said. "Right now, acting, though I take it seriously, is really pleasure, and schoolwork is business. I don't want to mix the two."

However, in later years the actor suggested that it may have been a mistake to go back to college rather than take advantage of the success of "Gremlins" and the momentum it created. Instead, he had only a few minor roles in the next few years and then found it more difficult to find acting work. Galligan has since confirmed that his parents insisted he continue his studies so he had a stable future to fall back on if acting didn't work out. "When you're out of sight, you're out of mind," he explained to Fox News. "My parents wanted me to go to Columbia University and get my degree, which I did... but in Hollywood, you have to strike when the iron is hot."