Whatever Happened To Ralphie From A Christmas Story?

What movie deserves the honor of best Christmas movie? The question generates great debate. While not the type of discussion that could ever end with a clear-cut, objective winner, only one holiday movie has inspired annual 24-hour marathons for more than 25 years and counting — and in recent years, on two different channels (TBS and TNT) to boot. Not only that, but as recently as 2019, those marathons still drew ratings. In fact, airings of the movie during said marathon ranked among the 25 highest-rated cable programs on Christmas Day that year.

Not that we need to say it, but the movie we're talking about is "A Christmas Story." The iconic holiday film originally opened in theaters in 1983, and though not a huge hit initially, it obviously has since found its audience and then some. It also provided the (eventual) breakthrough role for a young actor named Peter Billingsley, whom families have been watching wear pink bunny pajamas, have soap put in his mouth, and shoot his eye out over and over again as Ralphie Parker for decades. He will forever be most widely associated with the character — even now in his fifties — but there is plenty more that Billingsley has accomplished on, behind, and away from the camera since then.