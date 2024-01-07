Donald Trump Punched Another Billionaire On Live TV - But You May Have Missed It

Donald Trump is known for his bluster and bravado, but he showed he's not all threats when he actually got physical with another billionaire back in 2007 during Wrestlemania 23.

Inside Edition covered the infamous moment when Trump tackled Vince McMahon, co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment. It was the Battle of the Billionaires, with the two money-making titans going head-to-head. Aside from Trump's brief attack on McMahon, the two had professional wrestlers do their dirty work. Inside Edition spoke with wrestler Bobby Lashley, Trump's partner for the match, about what the event was like. Lashley revealed, "[Trump] just wanted to play more of an active role in it, and I think that part where he took down Vince and kind of gave him a couple knuckles was just him having a little fun with it."

Trump was ultimately victorious, and as part of his win, he and Lashley got to shave McMahon's head. Of course, Trump didn't get out of Wrestlemania 23 unscathed. Stone Cold Steve Austin, who served as a guest referee for the match, performed a Stunner on the future president, which probably makes him the only person in America's history who can claim such a feat.