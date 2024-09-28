Can Wonder Woman Fly? 10 Good Questions About DC's Strongest Female Hero, Answered

There's been plenty of debate over the years concerning whether Wonder Woman can actually fly or not, especially given the character's inconsistent abilities throughout history. If she has an Invisible Jet, why would she need to fly? Well, in Wonder Woman's first appearances, much like Superman, she actually couldn't fly. In the Golden and Silver Ages of comics, Wonder Woman primarily used her Invisible Jet (known then as her Invisible Plane) to travel great distances. Though she could jump higher than most superheroes due to her impressive super strength, she couldn't propel herself on her own. At one point, she learned to ride wind currents, but it only simulated flight for brief distances.

It wasn't until after the infamous "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event that Wonder Woman's origins (and powers) were revised. In George Pérez's "Wonder Woman" (Vol. 2) series, he granted Diana with both superhuman speed and flight through connection to the Greek god Hermes. From here on, Wonder Woman has generally been portrayed as being able to fly, as seen on episodes of the "Justice League" cartoon series. It wasn't until the 2011 "New 52" reboot that Diana, once again, was grounded, but even that proved temporary. Though she wasn't able to fly initially, she eventually gained the ability again via contact with Hermes' feather in "Wonder Woman" (Vol. 4) #12. Following the DC Rebirth reboot, she continues to soar through the clouds.