Who Is Wonder Woman's Daughter? Tom King Explains Trinity's Origins - Exclusive

While details about Trinity's origin and connection to Wonder Woman's future have been kept guarded, Tom King disclosed a bit about her story in the "Wonder Woman" series, which will explore her relationships with the future Batman and Superman, Damian Wayne and Jon Kent. He added that the new comic will show where she comes from, who her father is, and what's in store for the character in the future.

"Obviously, Trinity's the daughter of Wonder Woman. In #800, we saw the story flash-forward 20 years in the future, basically ... She has relationships with Damian [Wayne] and Jon [Kent]," he said. "This will be how she's born, who her father is, what her fate is. Trinity has three lassos — what are those three lassos? Where do they come from? All those questions that were raised in #800 will be answered by the main series."

So for those seeking answers about Trinity's origin and parentage, the series will reveal the truth behind her creation and exactly how she fits into the future version of DC's Trinity. It will be fascinating to see how King balances the present-day storyline with Wonder Woman fighting against the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.) while potentially having a child around the same time.

Readers can learn more about Trinity when the new "Wonder Woman" series from Tom King, Daniel Sampere, Tomeu Morey, and Clayton Cowles arrives in comic book stores on September 19, 2023.