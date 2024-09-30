12 Unbelievable Reasons Movie Actors Were 'Canceled'

Nowadays, it can take very little for an actor to go from a beloved pop culture icon to an enemy of the people. Social media has made it easy for rumors and allegations to spread, especially about celebrities. However, cancellation was happening to the careers of movie stars long before the days of Twitter or Deuxmoi.

Even in the past year, there have been notorious cases where popular actors lose everything overnight, like when Jonathan Majors' arrest cost him his future in the MCU. There have also been situations in which a movie actor receives hate online for seemingly no reason, such as Brie Larson's comments on the lack of diversity in Hollywood and related fields drawing review-bombing for her "Captain Marvel" movies.

We're not here to commentate on whether these iconic movie stars deserved to be criticized, or even judged, for their nearly career-ending moments, but there's one thing they all have in common: their cancellations make for pretty unbelievable stories.