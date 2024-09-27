14 Actors That Were Almost Cast In The Hunger Games Franchise

When it comes time to cast a movie, the process can be extensive. Whether or not a filmmaker or casting director has someone in mind for a particular part, there are almost always an endless round of auditions. These can be done all over the world, and when the film in question is as big as something like "The Hunger Games," the stakes are high.

Nearly a dozen known actors auditioned for the role of Katniss Everdeen before it went to Jennifer Lawrence. Seeing as Katniss is the lead, this isn't too surprising, though some of the names on that casting call sheet may be. Other prominent roles like Peeta Mellark also brought in some heavy hitters before Josh Hutcherson ultimately landed the part.

The same is true of many characters featured in "The Hunger Games" films. As of 2024, that franchise consists of five movies, and each one needed new actors to tackle a variety of parts from those films. Whether it was for Peeta, Brutus, or even Haymitch, a prominent actor came close to playing them. Here are some of the biggest names that were almost cast in "The Hunger Games" franchise.