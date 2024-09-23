Whatever Happened To The Middle Cast & Why Did They Stop Making The Show?

Funny, heartfelt, and sometimes fearlessly silly, "The Middle" examined life for a family living, well, in the middle of the country. Frankie Heck (Patricia Heaton) never did have any grand plans for her life, but being a saleswoman who has plodding success was not something she dreamed of while growing up. Her husband, Mike (Neil Flynn), who works in construction, is a grousing but a good dad and spouse. Fortunately her kids — the happy-go-lucky people-pleaser Sue (Eden Sher), popular and confident Axl (Charlie McDermott), and socially awkward bookworm Brick (Atticus Shaffer) — have dreams, hopes, and ambitions of their own that just might take them out of Orson, Indiana — or prove that they should remain in their little midwestern hamlet for good.

Sometimes, the show feels like a precursor to "Young Sheldon," and sometimes it feels like a solid throwback to sitcoms about settled families from earlier eras. But what "The Middle" does most of all is deal with dreams deferred and claimed. Believe it or not, as of this writing, it's been nearly five years since the series wrapped. Here's what the cast has been up to since then.