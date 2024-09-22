Is Sugar Daddy Ken Barbie's Most Controversial Ken? Not Compared To His 'Cocky' Bro

Barbie may be a beloved brand among generations of people, but it also has a long history of breeding controversy. Not every mom wants their daughter to emulate a teenage fashion model, after all — not even if she grows up to become President, an astronaut, or even a rock star. But Barbie's main squeeze (and occasional groom), Ken, hasn't been exempt from controversy, either.

For much of his existence, Ken has followed along in the path Barbie forged, becoming a fashion designer, a guitarist, and a fellow astronaut. But sometimes his fashion sense or attitude has put off consumers who think of Barbie as a wholesome role model. Two of the best examples of this centered around the infamous Sugar — or Sugar's — Daddy Ken and Earring Magic Ken renditions of the character. The latter was ridiculed for a rather explicit-looking piece of jewelry slung about his neck, the former for his name.

There have been a whole bunch of infamous examples, and many fans will recall Greta Gerwig making fun of them in "Barbie." As a matter of fact, at least two of those characters pop up in the movie, along with many others. But what made Sugar's Daddy Ken so infamous, and why did Earring Magic Ken find himself at the center of a publicity firestorm?