The 7 Best Western Movies That Aren't Actually Western Movies

The Western genre is vast and diverse, but there are some common hallmarks that define it. It often tells stories about morally conflicted characters living in a harsh world and forced to do whatever it takes to survive, many of whom are lone-wolf heroes or roll with ragtag gangs. Another common theme is the conflict between order and lawlessness, with many tales revolving around bandits on the run from the sheriffs and bounty hunters. Setting also plays a big part in Westerns, as the genre is synonymous with scenic backdrops and grand vistas.

While Westerns are no longer as common as they were during Hollywood's early-to-mid-20th-century golden age, they have always inspired filmmakers across a variety of genres. The themes and imagery that informs movies about the Old West lend themselves to all types of flicks, some of which take place in contemporary and futuristic settings. These are the movies we will look at here.

For this exercise, we are only considering movies that don't have an Old West setting. Titles like "Cowboys & Aliens," "Ravenous," and "The Burrowers" aren't traditional Westerns due to their horror and sci-fi elements; however, their respective time periods, settings, and stories about cowboys, cavalrymen, and settlers give them a straight-laced horse opera element to some degree. Instead, this list will focus on films that don't seem like Westerns at first glance, but really are when you look beneath the surface. So, without further ado, let's saddle up and look at some of the best ones.