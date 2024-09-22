The Best And Worst Ella Purnell Movies And TV Shows On Rotten Tomatoes

Ella Purnell is only 27 years old as of this writing, but she's already becoming quite a familiar face when it comes to genre projects in Hollywood. The one-two-three punch of "Yellowjackets," "Army of the Dead" and "Fallout" have helped make her an important face in the science fiction and horror worlds, setting her up to become the next Neve Campbell or Sigourney Weaver. She can play distant and moody, bratty and immature, wide-eyed and knowing, and gritty and impassive. That's some nice range from someone who's so young.

Purnell was a child actor, which means she's been building her reputation in the business since she was very young. And yet, her resume is stacked with memorable parts already. But what's the creme de la creme among Purnell's projects — and which are her worst entries? Which shows and movies really stand out in the field and make the case for her superstardom? These five films and television shows are among the best — and very worst — listed on her Rotten Tomatoes page.