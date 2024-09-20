The Penguin Might Get A Dark Version Of Batman's Robin - And It Could Ruin Him

Contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 1

The Gentlemen of Crime has finally arrived in Episode 1 of HBO's "The Penguin," showing a seedy story of criminal dominance unfolding while the Dark Knight isn't around. But while Batman might not be present, a pivotal moment of the Caped Crusader's history seems to be ingrained in this portion of Oswald Cobb's (Colin Farrell) rise to power and it involves his all-new protege, Victor Aguilar (former "Runaways" star Rhenzy Feliz). We don't want to speak too soon, but given how their partnership has begun, there's a chance that Victor could be on the flight path of a former Robin, and maybe end up just as bad.

After making the power vacuum of the Falcone family even wider by killing Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen), Oz's efforts to hide the evidence are met with a crime being committed against him. Hauling the body to his car, Oz bumps into Victor right as he's trying to take the rims of his vehicle. What's interesting is that this chance encounter mirrors the very same one that was had between Batman and Jason Todd, who would become the second Robin after Dick Grayson in Batman #408 and later emerge as one of DC Comics' most hated characters.

It's far too coincidental not to be a nod to Todd's origin story, but could the other key chapters of that particular Robin story establish a dark future for Oz and Vic together?