The 5 Sexiest Movies On Max Right Now

This article contains discussion of addiction, mental health, and sexual assault.

Sometimes you know exactly what kind of movie you want to watch on a lazy weekend night — a "steamy" movie, whether it's romantic, wild, or even sort of dark. Romantic comedies are all well and good if you're in the right mood, but a steamy movie probably won't bring much comedy, and it might not even really have much romance in it; maybe it is a love story, or maybe it's a film about a major power imbalance or divide between people that involves some seriously sexy stuff (like "Secretary" or "Unfaithful," just to offer up a few examples).

There are also approximately five thousand streaming services that allow you to pick pretty much any movie you want, but for this list, we're going to focus on Max, the (minimalistically named) proprietary streamer for Warner Bros. Discovery that houses all of HBO's original content, Discovery programs, and a whole host of other titles (the company paid handsomely for both "Friends" and "The Big Bang Theory" to stream exclusively on Max, to name a few). If you're looking for some steamy movies on Max, here are five you can find there as of this writing — from a biopic to a threequel to an absolutely over-the-top film based on, of all things, a viral social media post.