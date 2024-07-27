The Marvel Actor You Likely Didn't Know Is Part Of Barbra Streisand's Family

She's one of the few Hollywood performers to have won an EGOT, and she even has connections into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It turns out that besides dominating just about every revered awards ceremony, Barbra Streisand also has a stepson that has tried to eliminate half the entire universe, causing significant trouble for the Avengers and their allies. Yes, the acclaimed talent is, in fact, the stepmother to Josh Brolin, who played the gold-glove-loving grimace, Thanos.

Streisand married into the Brolin family in 1998 when she tied the knot with equally beloved star of the big screen, James Brolin. Speaking about his stepmother in February, Josh expressed his fondness for Streisand. After seeing her give her Lifetime Achievement Award speech at the SAG Awards, he had to do a double-take. "I don't know her like that. I mean, I do, but she's grandma. You know what I mean? So, it's just how it is," he explained to ET. "An amazing professional trajectory." Amazing, indeed. So much so that her connection to Brolin isn't the only one she shares with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She was even present after Thanos got snapped out of proceedings.