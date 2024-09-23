The Real Reason Suits Killed Louis Litt's Secretary Norma

"Suits" is a Netflix record-breaking success story that remains popular among fans, despite ending back in 2019. In fact, the legal drama had such an impact that people still talk about Norma, Louis Litt's (Rick Hoffman) mysterious assistant who doesn't actually appear on-screen throughout the series. Unfortunately, she meets her unexpected demise in Season 4, passing away while taking care of her sister. However, series creator Aaron Korsh has explained that Norma's death was envisioned as a way to get another character to serve as Louis' assistant.

"It popped into one of our heads. We had wanted Donna to leave Harvey for Louis, and Norma dying, and it breaking Louis into pieces seemed like a good way to make that happen," Korsh explained to Yahoo in 2015. "It just all seemed to work together to further cement Donna and Louis' relationship in the wake of Donna being so upset about Harvey. And you see at that funeral, when Louis was like, 'He doesn't even know how lucky he is to have you,' and she turns, and Harvey's not even there, she realizes she's got to finish with this thing."

While Litt moved on, he kept his assistant's ashes in an urn in his office, so in a way, she remained with him during his work days. Ironically, this also gives the character more screen time on "Suits."