Who Dies In Suits Season 9 & Why Is It Important?

USA's popular legal drama "Suits" concluded at the end of its ninth season, which aired between July and September of 2019. In total, the series lasted for 134 episodes following its premiere in June 2011. With only two episodes of its ninth and final season remaining, protagonist Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) suffers a serious loss when his mom Lily (Brynn Thayer) suddenly dies of a heart attack.

By this point in the show, viewers know that Harvey's relationship with his mother is complicated, most significantly because of a time he discovered her cheating on his father during his childhood. Harvey ultimately decides to forgive her and apologize for writing her out of his life after his partner Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) makes a concerted effort to get them to make up. Unfortunately, after he decides to reconcile with her in Season 9, Episode 7, he learns of her death at the conclusion of the very next episode.

So, while he doesn't necessarily resent his mom anymore by the time she dies, he has to come to terms with the fact that their relationship could have further improved had they reconciled sooner, imbuing the triumph of his forgiveness with an acutely tragic undercurrent.