Robert Downey Jr's Worst Movie Has A 0% On Rotten Tomatoes

This article contains discussions of addiction and sexual assault.

Robert Downey Jr.'s career is doing pretty well right now — but he's got some serious stinkers on his resumé, including one movie that earned a whopping 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ever since his early appearances in "Brat Pack" movies like "Weird Science" in 1986 and "Less Than Zero," Downey Jr. — whose father, with whom he shares his name, was also a pretty well known Hollywood figure — has been a major player in the industry, despite some personal setbacks and some less-than-stellar film choices. Still, according to the review aggregator's ranking of all of Downey Jr.'s movies his 1988 comedy "Johnny Be Good," which pairs Downey Jr. up with fellow Brat Packer Anthony Michael Hall, is his worst movie. This is particularly notable when you consider that it's competing for that dubious honor alongside some other absolutely awful films like 1999's "Friends and Lovers" (7%), 2003's "Gothika" (15%), 2020's absolute clukers "Dolittle" (also 15%), and 2006's "The Shaggy Dog" (26%).

So why is "Johnny Be Good" ... not so good? What is it even about? What do critics think of the movie? And did Downey Jr.'s career recover from this indisputable dud? (Yes, it definitely did. He's fine.)