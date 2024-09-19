What The Dwarven Rings Actually Do In The Lord Of The Rings Books

J.R.R. Tolkien's Ringverse is one of the better-known parts of the author's legendarium. You know what we're talking about — the one that starts "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone," and so on. The lyrics list a total of 20 Rings of Power floating around Middle-earth. We hear about the Three for Elves quite a bit. The Nine for Mortal Men are obviously the Sauron-dominated Ringwraiths. And the One Ring speaks for itself.

But what about the Dwarven rings? Unlike the Three (which preserve and protect) and the Nine and One (which are about dominating wills), the Dwarven Rings simply inflame and exacerbate the desires of the Dwarf kings, causing them to be obsessed with treasure, fiercely jealous, and excessively stubborn.

The Seven Rings for the Dwarf-lords barely show up in the intro to Peter Jackson's movies, and it took a whole season of "The Rings of Power" for them to make an appearance. Now, finally, we've seen them forged in the first half of "Rings of Power" Season 2, and the show is starting to reveal some of the weird things that they can do. But how accurate are these powers compared to what Tolkien said in his books of lore? Let's compare and contrast.