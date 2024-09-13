The Return Review: A Captivating (If Slow) Epic [TIFF 2024]

"The Odyssey" is one of the central works of the Western literary canon, but despite its cultural significance and thrilling action sequences, Homer's epic poem rarely gets adapted cinematically. Of the few movie versions that exist, none have achieved significant status in the cinematic canon — and the one adaptation that still gets talked about is also the loosest one (the Coen Brothers' Depression-era farce "O Brother, Where Art Thou?").

"The Return," directed by Uberto Pasolini, is the first straightforward film adaptation of "The Odyssey" made in a long time — but there's a catch. Instead of attempting to adapt the whole poem, Passolini chose to focus just on the last third, in which Odysseus (played here by Ralph Fiennes) has finally returned home to the island of Ithaca and seeks to reunite with his Queen Penelope (Juliette Binoche), who's pursued by many suitors despite refusing to move on from her presumed-dead husband. All talk of the Greek gods and Odysseus' more fantastical adventures at sea has been excised in favor of a more grounded depiction of a soldier returning from war.

If this doesn't sound like the most exciting potential "Odyssey" adaptation... that's because it isn't. But it ends up being more compelling in the end than it may seem at first! It's slow going, and while the target audience should have read their Homer in high school, those less familiar with the source material might be confused by this incomplete narrative. Yet, the power of Fiennes' and Binoche's performances, as well as the strength of the classic tale itself, allow "The Return" to build into something both entertaining and meaningful in its final act.