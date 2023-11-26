Do Marvel Movie Stars Use Steroids? A Real-Life Doctor May Know The Truth

Whether it's Chris Pratt shedding his "Parks and Rec" bod for "Guardians of the Galaxy" or Kumail Nanjiani creating a god-like physique for "Eternals," the Marvel transformation is a bodybuilding phenomenon that has mystified and captivated even those outside of health and wellness circles. While it may be motivating to buy the idea that every superhero shred comes as a result of chicken and broccoli, there are many who have questioned quite openly whether or not the actors use steroids or other performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) to reach such standards.

Dr. Todd Schroeder is an associate professor of clinical physical therapy and serves as the director of the University of Southern California Clinical Exercise Research Center at the USC Division of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy. When Vanity Fair asked him to weigh in on the debate between "natty" and "supernatty," he estimated that between 50% and 75% of the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes use one or more PEDs to build and maintain their impressive frames.

He clarified, however, that the process isn't as simple as an actor securing a steroid stack and waking up the next morning looking like Captain America. He explained, "...they will work with a physician as well as a nutritionist and a trainer ... it's a team." Although most actors choose not to discuss these practices publicly, as Schroeder pointed out, some who have undergone such transformations — natural or otherwise — have begun speaking more frankly about the process.