Eden Review: Ron Howard Goes To The Dark Side In Uneven Thriller [TIFF 2024]

So why didn't "Eden" make a bigger impact on me with all of its entertaining and attention-grabbing elements? I think it's a case that while the specifics of the story are fascinating, the general thrust is exceedingly familiar to anyone who's read "Heart of Darkness," "Lord of the Flies," or other similar "men turning animalistic out in the wild" narratives. It doesn't delve deep enough into any of the more distinctive themes — Dr. Ritter's philosophical ambitions could have been explored more, for instance. The narrative structure and slow pace also hold it back from being one of the more exciting or propulsive examples of this material.

Ron Howard filmed this independently, working at rapid pace. When asked after the premiere screening how long the shoot took, he joked he couldn't answer because if studios knew, they'd never give him a reasonable filming schedule ever again. On one level, that's impressive, but the rush job unfortunately shows because there's a sense of cheapness to some of the technical aspects. The cinematographer, Mathias Herndl, has only worked on TV movies and shows before this, and while Howard might want a theatrical release for "Eden" after the controversy over Amazon pushing "Thirteen Lives" to streaming, this looks like a streaming movie. The color scheme, draining the Galapagos of its greenery for dull grays, might have worked for the gritty tone they're going for if they shot on traditional film (or even filtered for an appropriate digital approximation), but the images look too weirdly crisp for that to work. The framing is pretty bland in a lot of scenes, too, with the widescreen frame rarely utilized to its full potential. The sound mix is also rough, with Jude Law's dialogue in particular often sounding fuzzy.

"Eden" will attract interest for its strong ensemble and for its intriguingly dark true story. It's an entertaining enough way to pass two hours, but it's also not a film I expect people will be thinking about long after they see it.

"Eden" premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. It does not yet have American distribution.