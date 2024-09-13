Dave Bautista Is Nearly Unrecognizable After 100lb Weight Loss

Dave Bautista debuted a brand new, slimmed-down look over the past few months, and it's been enough to turn heads as it's left him rather unrecognizable both to WWE fans and those who became familiar with him through his role as Drax in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series. Many are wondering if his massive muscle mass loss is due to something more complex than his desire to be thinner. The wrestler-turned-actor spoke out about those public misconceptions in a recent interview, and it turns out that his new look is 100% his choice.

The actor has explained in recent interviews why he's lost some muscle mass, and it all has to do with bulking up for another film. "I started trimming down for a particular reason. I started trimming down because I just got fat." When interviewer and YouTuber Chris Van Vliet protested Bautista's self-castigation, the actor replied, "I just got really big for a role. Uncomfortably big. For 'Knock at the Cabin' I got really big. I was around 315 pounds." He added that while he was bigger during his wrestling career, having to quickly bulk up by eating fast food led to a discomforting feeling.

After adding that M. Night Shyamalan later told him that he wasn't looking for a power-lifter look out of Bautista in "Knock at the Cabin" in the end, just for him to be large and bulky, the actor reflected further on his time working on the film. "I put the weight on really fast and I put on an uncomfortable amount of weight and it took forever to shed it out," he said. The slimmer look, it seems, suits his role in the upcoming action-comedy-romance "The Killer's Game" — and Bautista seems to feel very positive about his change in body type.