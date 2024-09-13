NCIS Season 22 Just Teased 'World War III' - Here's What That Really Means

Contains general spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22

Are you ready for a rumble? That appears to be what "NCIS" executive producer Steven D. Binder wants to know as Season 22 dawns. Things have definitely changed since Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) took on that job on the West Coast offered to her by Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) during the Season 21 finale, and it looks like her relationship with Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) has paid the price. But the couple's set to collide once again — during an international incident that Binder compares to the dawn of World War III.

"[NCIS is] in charge of a very little thing and that little thing has the potential to become a big thing and we are trying to keep it from becoming a big thing. They've got 42 minutes. It's [an] almost real-time episode," Binder told TV Insider.

The incident is sparked off by a failed hostage negotiation that Knight has been placed in charge of and puts her back in contact with both the team and Jimmy for the first time in a month. But don't worry about nuclear bombs potentially detonating over Washington and the team spending the rest of their lives in a fallout shelter. "The world is not going to end. We have [forensic scientist] Kasie [Hines, Diona Reasonover] to thank," Binder explained. Judging from Episode 1's press release, the small incident pertains to a missing agent who's actually working undercover. That's definitely good news for fans of the human condition as we know it, but fans of Jimmy and Jessica's relationship are going to have a long road to travel.