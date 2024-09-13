NCIS Season 22 Just Teased 'World War III' - Here's What That Really Means
Contains general spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22
Are you ready for a rumble? That appears to be what "NCIS" executive producer Steven D. Binder wants to know as Season 22 dawns. Things have definitely changed since Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) took on that job on the West Coast offered to her by Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) during the Season 21 finale, and it looks like her relationship with Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) has paid the price. But the couple's set to collide once again — during an international incident that Binder compares to the dawn of World War III.
"[NCIS is] in charge of a very little thing and that little thing has the potential to become a big thing and we are trying to keep it from becoming a big thing. They've got 42 minutes. It's [an] almost real-time episode," Binder told TV Insider.
The incident is sparked off by a failed hostage negotiation that Knight has been placed in charge of and puts her back in contact with both the team and Jimmy for the first time in a month. But don't worry about nuclear bombs potentially detonating over Washington and the team spending the rest of their lives in a fallout shelter. "The world is not going to end. We have [forensic scientist] Kasie [Hines, Diona Reasonover] to thank," Binder explained. Judging from Episode 1's press release, the small incident pertains to a missing agent who's actually working undercover. That's definitely good news for fans of the human condition as we know it, but fans of Jimmy and Jessica's relationship are going to have a long road to travel.
Jimmy Palmer has been playing the field
It looks like Jimmy's been enjoying the single life while Jessica's been working in California — and they have officially broken up for the time being. "They've settled into the new normal of not being together. Jimmy is dating. We're going to learn a little bit about that. He's been busy as a single man; that will make an appearance in the most inopportune time," explained Steven D. Binder. At least Jessica Knight is actually coming back to the show for Season 22, as many "NCIS" fans predicted.
That may seem like a disaster, but Binder promises that the two of them are set to have a long, important conversation in three additional parts during the season opener. This will be a continuation of their Season 21 finale conversation that ultimately sent Jessica to Camp Pendleton in the first place. Not only is the safety of millions riding on the line here, but the ultimate fate of Jessica and Jimmy's relationship will be decided. Will they be friends? Lovers? Enemies? Audiences will find out when Season 22 of "NCIS" debuts on October 14.