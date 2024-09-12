How Chicago Fire Season 13's 'Ghosts' Will Make Severide 'Juicy'

Contains general spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13

In a few weeks, "Chicago Fire" returns to the airwaves with a fresh season, and the drama's showrunners have begun to let fans know just what sort of changes to expect in the aftermath of that big Season 12 finale bombshell about Kelly Severide's (Jesse Spencer) connection to newbie Jack Damon (Michael Bradway). To recap, Damon reveals that they're half-brothers through their abusive late pop, Benny (Treat Williams), and Kelly's left in shock.

The fact that Benny resurfaces just as Kelly gets his footing back following his return to the firehouse from his ATF work and just as he and Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) have begun to contemplate parenthood (which might be a big mistake) hasn't been lost on showrunner Andrea Newman. "We kept feeling like this is haunted season 13," she told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the Season 13 premiere. "It's kind of like people's past ghosts coming back. That's very true for Severide, where he's worked really hard to put his father in the rearview mirror and become his own firefighter. So to suddenly have Benny's son, his half-brother, appear in his life, it makes him have to re-explore all of that stuff. So it brings up a lot for Severide and that relationship is complicated and juicy and there's lots of stuff that will play out between the two of them early on."

It looks like fans can anticipate some "juicy" family drama instead of brotherly love between the Severide siblings. But this isn't the first time that Kelly's had to cope with the appearance of a sudden, previously unknown half-sibling.