Venom 3's Trailer May Have Teased One Of Marvel's Most Powerful Villains
As soon as the first trailer for the third "Venom" film, "Venom: The Last Dance," arrived online, Marvel fans started examining it from top to bottom to find even the smallest kernels of plot information in the bombastic teaser. One particular line brought up again and again is Venom's mention that his home has found him, meaning the symbiotic inhabitants of the planet Klyntar are possibly arriving on Earth. If this is the case, as pointed out by @yungeenbj and others on X (formerly Twitter), Venom and Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) may have to battle Knull, the immensely powerful ancient creator and ruler of the symbiotes.
The United States military indeed appears to be on its heels in the trailer as the Earth is set upon by alien forces. While the spot does hint at some extraterrestrial monsters (possibly known as the Xenophages), it stands to reason that the movie's real big bad remains in shadow. However, that's not to say fans don't have ideas of who it could be. Knull has a terrifying Marvel Comics track record behind him, and, along the way, he has done battle with Eddie and Venom more than once.
Knull could pose a major threat to Eddie and Venom
Created by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, Knull's existence dates back to the earliest days of the universe. Awakened by the Light of the Creation, Knull lashes out at the Celestials who cast it, taking umbrage with their intervention in his kingdom of darkness. He makes it his mission to snuff out all light in the universe, destroying gods and other life forms along the way. Ultimately, he's unsuccessful in this mission once the symbiotes he created rebel against him and imprison him on the planet Klyntar.
Long after his imprisonment, Knull reawakens and sets his sights on Earth, hoping to continue his campaign of pain and suffering where it left off. He doesn't get far before the likes of Venom and Spider-Man stop him, but thanks to Carnage, he returns once more and exerts his influence on various symbiotes to continue his invasion of Earth. With the Avengers, the X-Men, and other heroes neutralized, it first seems that Knull's reign of terror will continue indefinitely. Venom, Eddie and Dylan Brock, Thor, Silver Surfer, and others join forces to prevent this, with Venom plunging Knull into the Sun, seemingly destroying him for good.
Between his burning desire to destroy the universe and his abilities, which include symbiote creation and manipulation, superhuman strength and durability, and use of the eldritch darkness known as the living abyss, Knull is not your average bad guy. If he is the main villain of "Venom: The Last Dance," he'll easily be Venom and Eddie Brock's ultimate challenge.