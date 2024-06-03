Venom 3's Trailer May Have Teased One Of Marvel's Most Powerful Villains

Created by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, Knull's existence dates back to the earliest days of the universe. Awakened by the Light of the Creation, Knull lashes out at the Celestials who cast it, taking umbrage with their intervention in his kingdom of darkness. He makes it his mission to snuff out all light in the universe, destroying gods and other life forms along the way. Ultimately, he's unsuccessful in this mission once the symbiotes he created rebel against him and imprison him on the planet Klyntar.

Long after his imprisonment, Knull reawakens and sets his sights on Earth, hoping to continue his campaign of pain and suffering where it left off. He doesn't get far before the likes of Venom and Spider-Man stop him, but thanks to Carnage, he returns once more and exerts his influence on various symbiotes to continue his invasion of Earth. With the Avengers, the X-Men, and other heroes neutralized, it first seems that Knull's reign of terror will continue indefinitely. Venom, Eddie and Dylan Brock, Thor, Silver Surfer, and others join forces to prevent this, with Venom plunging Knull into the Sun, seemingly destroying him for good.

Between his burning desire to destroy the universe and his abilities, which include symbiote creation and manipulation, superhuman strength and durability, and use of the eldritch darkness known as the living abyss, Knull is not your average bad guy. If he is the main villain of "Venom: The Last Dance," he'll easily be Venom and Eddie Brock's ultimate challenge.