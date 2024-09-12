Marvel's Ghost Rider Preview Is Hella Horny - Will It Have A Happy Ending?
Whether Ghost Rider is teaming up with Wolverine or inspiring fake trailers starring Keanu Reeves, you can always rely on Marvel's fire-soaked skeleton finding themselves in some type of deadly situation involving supernatural creatures. However, Sabir Pirzada and Sean Damien Hill's "Spirits of Vengeance" #1 might be his horniest tale of terror yet, as he finds himself captured by the Sirens of Kronos — but that's just another day in the life of a Rider.
"Spirits of Vengeance" is set to focus on all of the characters to take on the Ghost Rider persona throughout the years, including Johnny Blaze and Robbie Reyes. That said, the first issue centers the action on Blaze and his predicament with the aforementioned supernatural creatures. Fans of Marvel's Bronze Age might even recognize the feminine baddies, as they've crossed paths with Blaze in the past. And suffice it to say, it wasn't a happy encounter.
Will our hero be able to resist their charms again, or will it be Blaze's final ride in the Marvel Universe? That remains to be seen, but Looper has an exclusive preview that will get you amped up for the story nonetheless.
Johnny Blaze isn't intimidated by the horrors in Spirits of Vengeance #1
In Looper's exclusive preview for Sabir Pirzada and Sean Damien Hill's "Spirits of Vengeance" #1, Johnny Blaze finds himself all chained up — and not in the good way. The villains want their revenge, as he couldn't just leave him be, so they threaten to tear off his flesh as retribution. The Sirens also feel confident about being able to have their way with him, as men typically fall for their supernatural charms, but Blaze isn't like regular dudes.
Despite being at the mercy of some scary demons, Blaze isn't intimidated by their threats or seduced by their charms. If anything, he's bored by all of it, and it doesn't take long until he flames up and sets out to handle his business. However, it's easier said than done, as the creatures pull him into the sky with the intention of dropping our hero to his death.
"Spirits of Vengeance" #1 appears to be action-packed, scary, and even a tad darkly humorous. With that in mind, check out the first pages from the upcoming debut issue.
Ghost Rider's history with the Sirens of Kronos
Johnny Blaze and the Sirens of Kronos have a history. In 1980, Michael Fleisher and Don Perlin's aptly-titled "The Sirens of Kronos!" story sees our hero cross paths with Leucosia, Ligea, and Partenope for the first time after they're released from a cave and interrupt a motorcycle race. Basically, they want to set off some dangerous missiles, and it's up to Blaze to save the day.
It seems that "Spirits of Vengeance" #1 is something of a continuation of that story, as the trio mention being upset with Blaze for locking them in a cave back in the day. It will be interesting to see if the new series features more callbacks to the other Riders' historic adventures, as they certainly have made enough enemies who hold grudges.
Sabir Pirzada, Sean Damien Hill, Craig Yeung, Jay Leisten, Andrew Dalhouse, Kendrick Lim, E.M. Gist, Declan Shalvey, Skottie Young, Derrick Chew, Carlos Lao, Lauren Amaro, Devin Lewis, C.B. Cebulski, and VC's Travis Lanham "Spirits of Vengeance" #1 will be available online and in retail shops on September 18. Until then, brush up on you Spirit of Vengeance knowledge and read about the history of Ghost Rider's Hellfire chain.