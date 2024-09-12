Marvel's Ghost Rider Preview Is Hella Horny - Will It Have A Happy Ending?

Whether Ghost Rider is teaming up with Wolverine or inspiring fake trailers starring Keanu Reeves, you can always rely on Marvel's fire-soaked skeleton finding themselves in some type of deadly situation involving supernatural creatures. However, Sabir Pirzada and Sean Damien Hill's "Spirits of Vengeance" #1 might be his horniest tale of terror yet, as he finds himself captured by the Sirens of Kronos — but that's just another day in the life of a Rider.

"Spirits of Vengeance" is set to focus on all of the characters to take on the Ghost Rider persona throughout the years, including Johnny Blaze and Robbie Reyes. That said, the first issue centers the action on Blaze and his predicament with the aforementioned supernatural creatures. Fans of Marvel's Bronze Age might even recognize the feminine baddies, as they've crossed paths with Blaze in the past. And suffice it to say, it wasn't a happy encounter.

Will our hero be able to resist their charms again, or will it be Blaze's final ride in the Marvel Universe? That remains to be seen, but Looper has an exclusive preview that will get you amped up for the story nonetheless.