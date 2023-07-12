Ghost Rider & Wolverine Hitch A Fiery Ride In Weapons Of Vengeance Alpha - Exclusive

Contains spoilers for Marvel Comics' "Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha" #1.

Strap in! Wolverine and Ghost Rider are taking the wheel together in a brand-new crossover series, "Weapons of Vengeance." The four-issue event will unite two of Marvel's most fiery heroes, Logan and Johnny Blaze. Looper.com's Liam McGuire is here with an exclusive first look at the issue's first four pages with colors by Rain Beredo, lettering by VC's Travis Lanham, its variant cover by Mahmud Asrar, and a deeper insight into what's upcoming from Percy. "Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha" #1 begins a story that continues in "Ghost Rider" #17 and "Wolverine" #36. The four-issue crossover concludes in "Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Omega" #1. Below is Asrar's cover for the event's first issue, featuring Logan and Johnny Blaze navigating through the hellfire to come.

Marvel Comics

Writer Benjamin Percy ("Wolverine") and artist Geoff Shaw ("Guardians of the Galaxy") are the creative forces behind the new Wolverine and Ghost Rider tale. Hitting comic stands in August, "Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha" #1 will feature Wolverine learning about a new wing of the Weapon Plus program — the same organization that brutally ran the Weapon X program that transformed Wolverine into an adamantium-filled weapon. Wolverine and Ghost Rider will take on the new program that is now trying to create living weapons using Hell as its primary power source. Blaze and Logan's relationship will take a combative turn when Wolverine's investigations lead him to become a weapon of vengeance — forcing Ghost Rider to face him. For those wanting fireworks between two of Marvel's most badass heroes, the "Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance" crossover is revving up to deliver them.