LOTR: Rings Of Power Season 2 Will Bring To Life A Wild Elvish & Dwarvish Alliance
Contains potential spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2
Middle-earth is filled with familial bonds, close friendships, and powerful alliances. However, there are certain affiliations that just. Don't. Happen. Close bonds between Elves and Dwarves fall into that category. The two races have a complicated and violent history, and they hold grudges. Dwarves pass down memories of past grievances, and Elves, well, they're just immortal and can remember personal offenses for millennia. This makes friendships like that between Legolas and Gimli a rarity. The new connection between Elrond and Durin III in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (which is technically made up for the show) is another unique moment of Elf/Dwarf bonding that is really hard to find at any point in Middle-earth history.
A new rumor from the fan site Fellowship of Fans is now suggesting that another Elvish/Dwarvish alliance may be in the cards for Amazon's streaming series, and unlike the bromance between Elrond and Durin, this one comes straight from the books.
The exclusive scoop reads, "NARVI the dwarf and friend of Celebrimbor will be played by Kevin Eldon in 'THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER' Season 2." It also adds, "We will see the creation of the Doors of Durin during 'The Rings of Power' Season 2!"
If this two-part leak is true, we may get to see one of the wildest Elvish and Dwarvish alliances J.R.R. Tolkien ever penned come to life in the second installment of the series — and it all starts with the two besties Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) and Narvi.
The unique friendship of Celebrimbor and Narvi
When we say that Dwarves and Elves aren't friendly in J.R.R. Tolkien's writings, it isn't an exaggeration. Trust us, the Legolas and Gimli dynamic is very much the exception rather than the rule. Apart from those famous friends, there are a couple of minor examples of Elves and Dwarves at least getting along from time to time — they famously team up to fight the goblins in "The Hobbit," for instance. But by and large, Tolkien distinctly separates the two races ... and then tosses Celebrimbor and Narvi into the mix as an unexpected exception to the rule.
The author isn't subtle about the friendship, either. In the book "Unfinished Tales," Narvi is described as a "close friend of Celebrimbor of Eregion." It also says, "Celebrimbor had 'an almost "dwarvish" obsession with crafts'; and he soon became the chief artificer of Eregion, entering into a close relationship with the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm, among whom his greatest friend was Narvi."
These two figures are specifically and repeatedly called out for their friendly disposition toward their peoples as well as one another. It is a singular moment in Middle-earth history and is even different from Legolas and Gimli's connection in the sense that there's no sign that the Celebrimbor and Narvi are ever unfriendly with each other.
Celebrimbor and Narvi build the West-gate together
Narvi and Celebrimbor are drawn together because of their shared love of craftsmanship. The Dwarf is a worker of stone, and his Elvish companion is renowned for his work as an artisan. (He's the guy who makes most of the Rings of Power with Sauron's help.) Together, the pair team up to make one of the most iconic artifacts in all of Middle-earth: the Doors of Durin.
These are the hidden doors that guard the western entrance to Moria. They are adorned with an inscription written in ithildin, a magical substance that only mirrors starlight and moonlight and is made from the precious metal mithril. The doors themselves open from the inside and only when the secret password is spoken (it's Mellon, guys). Gandalf leads the heroes to the entrance in "The Fellowship of the Ring" and, in the book version, reads the words on the door, which say, "The Doors of Durin, Lord of Moria. Speak, friend, and enter." Under these words is added, "I, Narvi, made them. Celebrimbor of Hollin drew these signs."
That's right. The Doors of Durin were made as a collaborative project by both Narvi and Celebrimbor. The former made the doors themselves, and the latter added the fancy moonlit ithildin description.
Narvi and Celebrimbor's work on the Doors of Durin takes place in the Second Age, thousands of years before "The Lord of the Rings" story. They stand as a testament to their friendship for thousands of years before we see them factor into Frodo's story. But the impact of the Elf and Dwarf's friendship goes beyond the creation of a long-lasting aperture. It also influences their own peoples during their lifetimes.
The Narvi/Celebrimbor connection goes further than you think
"Unfinished Tales" addresses the impact that Celebrimbor and Narvi's friendship has on their two kingdoms of Eregion and Khazad-dûm, respectively. The book says, "Both Elves and Dwarves had great profit from this association: so that Eregion became far stronger, and Khazad-dûm far more beautiful, than either would have done alone." The platonic connection between the two individuals serves as a touchpoint between their peoples and draws both groups closer together, in much the same way as is already happening through Elrond and Durin's connection in "The Rings of Power" Season 1.
This is uniquely possible in this situation for a couple of reasons. The first is proximity. The Dwarves of Khazad-dûm and the Elves of Eregion live near one another, which makes it easy for their cultures to interact regularly. Even more important than geography is the fact that both of these groups are obsessed with craftsmanship. This isn't unusual for Dwarves. But the Elves of Eregion are interested in artisan and smithy work much more than is usual for their immortal race. They're even called the Gwaith-i-Mírdain or the "People of the Jewl-smiths." They love crafting, and the shared interest with the Dwarves brings them together, starting with Celebrimbor and Narvi.
The whole thing is a fun little chapter of Elvish/Dwarvish relations tucked away in J.R.R. Tolkien's more obscure texts. The connection between Narvi and Celebrimbor, in particular, is such a big deal that it even manages to trickle through to "The Lord of the Rings." The pair's amicable affinity is already common knowledge among diehard Middle-earth fans, and if the wild alliance finds its way to the streaming screen via Amazon's series, many more people will be aware of the optimistic and hope-filled friendship before long.