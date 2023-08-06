LOTR: Rings Of Power Season 2 Will Bring To Life A Wild Elvish & Dwarvish Alliance

Contains potential spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

Middle-earth is filled with familial bonds, close friendships, and powerful alliances. However, there are certain affiliations that just. Don't. Happen. Close bonds between Elves and Dwarves fall into that category. The two races have a complicated and violent history, and they hold grudges. Dwarves pass down memories of past grievances, and Elves, well, they're just immortal and can remember personal offenses for millennia. This makes friendships like that between Legolas and Gimli a rarity. The new connection between Elrond and Durin III in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (which is technically made up for the show) is another unique moment of Elf/Dwarf bonding that is really hard to find at any point in Middle-earth history.

A new rumor from the fan site Fellowship of Fans is now suggesting that another Elvish/Dwarvish alliance may be in the cards for Amazon's streaming series, and unlike the bromance between Elrond and Durin, this one comes straight from the books.

The exclusive scoop reads, "NARVI the dwarf and friend of Celebrimbor will be played by Kevin Eldon in 'THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER' Season 2." It also adds, "We will see the creation of the Doors of Durin during 'The Rings of Power' Season 2!"

If this two-part leak is true, we may get to see one of the wildest Elvish and Dwarvish alliances J.R.R. Tolkien ever penned come to life in the second installment of the series — and it all starts with the two besties Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) and Narvi.