HBO's Penguin Confirms Where Batman Is (Or Isn't)

"The Penguin" may be a spin-off of "The Batman," but it looks like the Caped Crusader won't be anywhere near the action when the drama kicks off. On X (formerly known as Twitter), a post from @BatSource1 shows what appears to be a mock-up copy of the Gotham Gazette. Warner Brothers previously announced that there will be a leaflet in the Sunday New York Times on September 19 featuring a promotional copy of the Gotham Gazette.

Within this mock newspaper, a political cartoon is visible. It features Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) trying to use the Bat-Signal to attract Batman's attention. Another police officer accompanying him says, "It's been weeks, sir." Has Batman (Robert Pattinson) been mysteriously taken out of commission? Or are he and Gordon having a tiff? In any event, it looks like he hasn't been answering the Batphone for the Gotham City Police Department lately. In any event, it looks like Batman won't be showing up on "The Penguin."

That, naturally, leaves plenty of room for the Falcone crime family to shake things up. The newspaper strongly hints that something's afoot with the Penguin's (Colin Farrell) nest of thugs. It contains a few more hints as to what's happened since we last saw Gotham City.