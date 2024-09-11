HBO's Penguin Confirms Where Batman Is (Or Isn't)
"The Penguin" may be a spin-off of "The Batman," but it looks like the Caped Crusader won't be anywhere near the action when the drama kicks off. On X (formerly known as Twitter), a post from @BatSource1 shows what appears to be a mock-up copy of the Gotham Gazette. Warner Brothers previously announced that there will be a leaflet in the Sunday New York Times on September 19 featuring a promotional copy of the Gotham Gazette.
Within this mock newspaper, a political cartoon is visible. It features Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) trying to use the Bat-Signal to attract Batman's attention. Another police officer accompanying him says, "It's been weeks, sir." Has Batman (Robert Pattinson) been mysteriously taken out of commission? Or are he and Gordon having a tiff? In any event, it looks like he hasn't been answering the Batphone for the Gotham City Police Department lately. In any event, it looks like Batman won't be showing up on "The Penguin."
That, naturally, leaves plenty of room for the Falcone crime family to shake things up. The newspaper strongly hints that something's afoot with the Penguin's (Colin Farrell) nest of thugs. It contains a few more hints as to what's happened since we last saw Gotham City.
Batman's whereabouts aren't the only tidbits of info spilled
The apparent New York Times insert also includes a handful of further details about what might be afoot during "The Penguin." An article shows that Gotham has a new district attorney, though he's not named. Blackgate Penitentiary has seen some tumultuous times, with all-encompassing riots reported in the wake of the Riddler's (Paul Dano) terrorist attack. The Riddler has also inspired an escape room, which has inspired some protest. Additionally, Alberto Falcone (Michael Zengen), the family's youngest, is indulging in some hard-partying antics.
On top of all of that, there's also a power and water crisis happening in Crown Point. Whether that's the Penguin's doing or it's someone else's problem remains to be seen, but apparently, the show will address the chaotic wildness of life after the Riddler's incarceration. All of these little hints just continue to add to the major "Sopranos" vibes people have been getting from the show's teasers and trailers. It also looks like previous promises that the series will give viewers a peek into life at Gotham's street level politics is accurate.
In a final addendum, mold appears to be infesting Gotham's dwellings. Audiences will find out what, if any, bearing this will have on the plot when "The Penguin" debuts on September 19.