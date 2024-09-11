Deadpool & Wolverine's Best Easter Egg Was Found - But Not What Marvel Fans Expected

As befits a superhero movie that pretty much runs on references and Easter eggs, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is full of small details. While some of them are incredibly easy to spot, the movie's barrage of new and returning characters, creatures, and locations means that it's easy to miss some of the stealthier secrets hidden in the movie. Eagle-eyed X (formerly known as Twitter) user @WolverSteve has now uncovered what just might be the greatest and most deviously concealed detail in "Deadpool & Wolverine" — and it's a reference to Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman's role in the 2012 period musical "Les Misérables," of all things.

Anyone else spot 24601 on the roof of Logan's mouth on the skull? 💀 🤯 Crazy attention to detail! Prisoner 24601, aka Jean Valjean, in Les Misérables is played by Hugh Jackman in the 2012 movie and of course Deadpool's doodled map in 'Deadpool2' in 2018 featured our hero 24601... pic.twitter.com/216m7i79Gj — WolverSteve 💛💙 (@WolverSteve) September 8, 2024

As the fan points out, the skull of the Wolverine variant from 2017's "Logan" hides the number 24601, which is the prisoner designation of Jackman's "Les Misérables" character Jean Valjean. The number can only be seen in a blink-and-you-miss it moment during the elaborate opening credits sequence of "Deadpool & Wolverine," when Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) fights Time Variance Authority agents and kicks the skull at the screen.

This clever Easter egg was promptly confirmed by "Deadpool & Wolverine" director Shawn Levy. "We've been wondering, who would notice that first!" Levy quote tweeted @WolverSteve's discovery, complete with a saluting emoji.