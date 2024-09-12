Yes, We Have Seen Beetlejuice's Parents - But They're Not What You Expect

Believe it or not, even an ancient wild man like Beetlejuice has parents. On top of that, audiences have even seen them before, though not in one of Tim Burton's big-screen epics. The elder 'Juices were seen in an episode of the strange but lovable "Beetlejuice: The Animated Series."

During the episode, Lydia Deetz (Alyson Court) wonders aloud what Beetlejuice's (Stephen Ouimette) parents look like. Beej immediately whisks Lydia to the other side, where they meet Nat Juice (Len Carlson) and Bea Juice (Susan Roman). But while Beej is a wild party man with no adherence to propriety or the laws of gravity, his parents are entirely different ghouls, which causes an interfamily conflict. His mom's very invested in keeping a neat home – the exact opposite of her worm-and-beetle-coated son. His dad, meanwhile, can't do anything but work and work hard. Since Beetlejuice's job basically boils down to hanging around with Lydia, thus making him and his pop total opposites. A family conflict sets in, and only Lydia can help out.