The Beetlejuice 2 Trailer Teased A Main Character's Death - And It's Gruesome
It's nearly showtime for "Beetlejuice 2," and the movie's second trailer has dropped a juicy tease of a main character's death. We get a good look at Monica Bellucci's Delores, and it appears she has some afterlife powers that could rival her husband's. At the 1:25 mark in the trailer, she grabs an unnamed character by the collar, puts her lips to their mouth, and literally sucks the life out of them until they're flattened, wrinkled piles of flesh.
Later in the trailer, the outspoken Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) can be seen re-inflating himself and staring at someone in terror. It seems Delores is planning on killing Beej in the same manner. It remains to be seen if the gambit will work, but it looks like quite the gruesome death — and the kind of death the fearlessly gross and physically bone-bending Beetlejuice would meet.
The revelation of Delores' powers isn't the only surprising bit of news in the trailer, which gives a stronger hint as to what "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is all about.
The overall plot of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is made clearer by the second trailer
The second "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer shows off more of the plot. We see Astrid (Jenna Ortega) being teased at the boarding school she attends, a little bit of her with a possible love interest, and learn at least part of the truth behind Beetlejuice's resurrection. It looks like Astrid manages to chant herself into the afterlife while in town for her grandfather Charles' (Jeffrey Jones, the first film's most problematic cast member) funeral, forcing Lydia (Winona Ryder) to rely on her enemy from the other side to track the girl down. Somehow, Astrid's step-grandmother Delia (Catherine O'Hara) ends up in the land of the dead with her.
We see Beetlejuice acting as a marriage counselor for Lydia and her significant other. There's also a better look at Willem Dafoe's Wolf Jackson, who can be seen interrogating Beetlejuice about Delores. It remains to be seen what, if any, governing body in the afterlife has hired him to track her down, or if he's acting on his own. Everything seems to wrap up at a wedding ceremony — who will live, who will die, and who will make it out of the world of the dead? Fans will find out when "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is released on September 6.
