The Beetlejuice 2 Trailer Teased A Main Character's Death - And It's Gruesome

It's nearly showtime for "Beetlejuice 2," and the movie's second trailer has dropped a juicy tease of a main character's death. We get a good look at Monica Bellucci's Delores, and it appears she has some afterlife powers that could rival her husband's. At the 1:25 mark in the trailer, she grabs an unnamed character by the collar, puts her lips to their mouth, and literally sucks the life out of them until they're flattened, wrinkled piles of flesh.

Later in the trailer, the outspoken Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) can be seen re-inflating himself and staring at someone in terror. It seems Delores is planning on killing Beej in the same manner. It remains to be seen if the gambit will work, but it looks like quite the gruesome death — and the kind of death the fearlessly gross and physically bone-bending Beetlejuice would meet.

The revelation of Delores' powers isn't the only surprising bit of news in the trailer, which gives a stronger hint as to what "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is all about.