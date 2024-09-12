Whatever Happened To Phoenix Jones: The Real-Life Superhero-Turned-Villain?

In 2009, the citizens of Seattle, Washington, were in for a surprise when a new sort of superhero hit the streets: A real one. It wasn't long before Phoenix Jones — a character clad in a black-and-gold outfit straight out of a '90s superhero production — became a media sensation. This self-proclaimed Guardian of Seattle fought crime for years, and was credited with stopping car thieves, breaking up potential fights, preventing stabbings, and, at one point, was even rumored to have foiled a potential terrorist plot. But things changed for the vigilante when he was arrested in January 2020 for allegedly selling drugs to undercover police officers, and he hasn't been seen in costume since.

This isn't the first legal trouble that Jones has run into over the years, however. Back in 2011, he was arrested during an assault investigation and forced to publicly unmask himself as former MMA fighter Ben Fodor, though he was never charged. But his 2020 arrest seems to be a bit more complicated. Considering the Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) he was accused of selling to undercover cops and the four additional grams of cocaine recovered from the scene, many have wondered what happened to the self-professed hero. Frankly, there are a lot more questions than answers, as Jones turned out to be a superhero one arguably wouldn't want to meet in real life.

When talking with The Guardian in 2022, David Weinberg — host of "The Superhero Complex" podcast that examined this group of real-life superheroes — explained that Jones has been on felony probation following his 2020 arrest. Yet, not even that has fully prevented the former fighter from continuing to pursue the welfare of the Emerald City.