Young Sheldon Star 'Really, Really, Really' Wants One Georgie & Mandy Cameo
"Young Sheldon" always wore its country roots on its sleeve, and it looks like its spin-off, "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" will be doing the same. While "Young Sheldon" had a prominent recurring role for legendary musician Reba McEntire, "Georgie and Mandy's" brain trust is hoping to bring in a different country music icon to play a major part.
"I just really, really, really feel like we need to have Dolly Parton on there. She could be Mandy's grandmother or something. We ain't got that role yet," executive producer Steve Holland told Entertainment Weekly. he added that the show doesn't have any major plans for further celebrity cameos, but would be happy to welcome them in the future.
It wouldn't be the first time "The Big Bang Theory" universe has welcomed a surprise celebrity into its fold. Many a geeky idol appeared on "The Big Bang Theory" during its run. While a handful — like Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton — ended up having recurring roles on the show, some of them popped in just once, like Charlie Sheen, Buzz Aldrin, and the late Carrie Fisher. "Young Sheldon" had its own share of cameo appearances, from Elon Musk to Jason Alexander. How likely is it that "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" will manage to get Parton? The answer may lie in her own filmography.
Dolly Parton's done plenty of cameos
How feasible is it for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" to land Dolly Parton as a guest star? It looks like a pretty likely case, as Parton's been no stranger to television during her multi-pronged entertainment career. The musician-activist-entrepreneur-actor has recently made frequent appearances on television — guest starring or cameoing as herself or playing a character in everything from "The Orville" to "Call Me Kat" to "Hannah Montana" to "Grace and Frankie." She narrated her life story for two NBC TV movies about her childhood, "Coat of Many Colors" and "Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love." In the latter film, she played The Painted Lady — the woman from her own hometown whose style has inspired Parton's public persona. She's even appeared in commercials, like Squarespace's tribute to "9 to 5."
Parton's acting career has long had a healthy sidebar in the television movie world — she's starred in a handful of those productions since the 1980s. More recently, she's struck up a deal with Netflix, which streamed her "Dolly Parton: Heartstrings" show and "Christmas on the Square," her latest holiday film. With all of that in mind, it's quite likely that the Coopers could have a holly, Dolly day of their own sometime in the future if luck allows.