Young Sheldon Star 'Really, Really, Really' Wants One Georgie & Mandy Cameo

"Young Sheldon" always wore its country roots on its sleeve, and it looks like its spin-off, "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" will be doing the same. While "Young Sheldon" had a prominent recurring role for legendary musician Reba McEntire, "Georgie and Mandy's" brain trust is hoping to bring in a different country music icon to play a major part.

"I just really, really, really feel like we need to have Dolly Parton on there. She could be Mandy's grandmother or something. We ain't got that role yet," executive producer Steve Holland told Entertainment Weekly. he added that the show doesn't have any major plans for further celebrity cameos, but would be happy to welcome them in the future.

It wouldn't be the first time "The Big Bang Theory" universe has welcomed a surprise celebrity into its fold. Many a geeky idol appeared on "The Big Bang Theory" during its run. While a handful — like Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton — ended up having recurring roles on the show, some of them popped in just once, like Charlie Sheen, Buzz Aldrin, and the late Carrie Fisher. "Young Sheldon" had its own share of cameo appearances, from Elon Musk to Jason Alexander. How likely is it that "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" will manage to get Parton? The answer may lie in her own filmography.