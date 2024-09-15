AI Created A Lord Of The Rings Redneck Movie To Rule Them Y'all

The explosion of artificial intelligence tools has brought a whirlwind of unique takes, parodies, and mash-ups of classic Middle-earth cinema. You can see AI combine J.R.R. Tolkien's world with a cyberpunk future, present "The Lord of the Rings" as a 1920s movie, spin Frodo's quest into a classic 1980s sci-fi setting, and much more. Now, thanks to the endlessly entertaining powers of AI, you can enjoy a Middle-earth-level adventure that cuts right through the backwoods. The nearly two-minute experience comes to us from TikTok user demonflyingfox, who used tools like Midjourney and Sora to create a "Lord of the Rings" redneck AI mashup that is about as hilariously uncomfortable as the depths of the uncanny valley can be.

The video racked up over 350,000 likes and 200,000 shares in less than a week — and when you watch, the reason for its immediate success is obvious. The clip is titled, "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rednecks" and right off the bat, it sets the tone with a drone shot of a trailer park. The first character we meet is a scruffy, aloof-looking Frodo drinking something homemade out of a glass Ball jar. He's wearing a wifebeater and camo baseball cap and sitting on a wooden porch that has seen better days. Yes, this one is that stereotypically on the nose.

A key feature throughout the video is the music, especially the narrative lyrics. For instance, the shot of Mr. Baggins comes with the line, "Frodo's in the mud, drinking homemade shine." The music is full-on country too, with that extra banjo-driven lead that pushes it into that redneck sub-genre that is immediately reminiscent of the rural, blue-collar lifestyle.

Of particular note, the chorus starts, "With the swamp behind and the mountains ahead" which plays off of one of Bilbo's favorite walking songs from the books, one that includes the words, "Home is behind, the world ahead."