Transformers: Who Voices Unicron In Rise Of The Beasts & Why Is The Role Historic?

When most people think of the Autobots' greatest enemy, they probably first think of Megatron. But starting with 1986's "The Transformers: The Movie," there was a new big bad to make Transformers shake in their boots — Unicron. Immediately, his status as a threat is made clear when he consumes an entire planet and revives Megatron and the other Decepticons who had been left to float in space.

Since that time, Unicron has appeared in numerous forms of "Transformers" media. He was even teased in 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight," but that film changed the character significantly by revealing that Earth was really Unicron the whole time. The live-action movies get another stab at the antagonist with "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," where he's his own entity and wants to eat Earth.

Colman Domingo plays him in the latest flick, an award-winning actor known for his work in projects like "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." He gives the villain some much-needed gravitas, and even though he doesn't have much to say in "Rise of the Beasts," it's obvious this is a threat not to be trifled with. Domingo follows in a proud lineage of actors to voice Unicron, who has an interesting bit of trivia associated with him.